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1530 nukes!!! Jesus lit that tomb up like the Fourth of July!
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72 views • April 16, 2022
This resurrection weekend I wanted to talk about more than just the hope believers have in Jesus but also discuss some of just the awesome power that took place inside the resurrected tomb. In this video I'm gonna give you just a little taste of the awesome power that took place at the moment of Jesus' resurrection, and when he conquered the grave!
You tube https://youtu.be/_VYdKayVEBU
You tube https://youtu.be/_VYdKayVEBU
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