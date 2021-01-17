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BANNED & REMOVED from You Tube as I was getting it! See it Here. According to Simon Parkes: Be Patient, wait. What's coming? Smooth Transition is Trump to Trump !
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1190 views • January 17, 2021
BANNED & REMOVED from You Tube as I was getting it! Video became unavailable multiple times, I found it elsewhere. See it Here.
According to Simon Parkes: Be Patient, wait. What's coming? President Trump Stays! Smooth Transition is from Trump to Trump. Financial system changing.
According to Simon Parkes: Be Patient, wait. What's coming? President Trump Stays! Smooth Transition is from Trump to Trump. Financial system changing.
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