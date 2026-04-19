The Great Flood of Light — Why You Feel the Shift

The Earth is being flooded like never before by massive waves of high-frequency light. The Schumann resonance is just one indicator. But you can feel it in your body.





The sudden exhaustion. The electrical discharges. The emotional waves. The pressure in your head and heart. The vivid dreams. Moments of pure clarity followed by deep fog.





This is no coincidence. This is not something going wrong. This is the great flood of light.





John Michael Chambers shares a report from Guardian Daniel R sourced by AA_Gabriel1111: These incoming frequencies are consciously dissolving the shadows that have been stored in the collective field of human consciousness for millennia. Old traumas. Fear programming. Separation consciousness. Dense karmic imprints. All being washed to the surface so they can finally be seen, felt, and released.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.