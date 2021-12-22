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EVIDENCE- MYSTERY RF MICROWAVE RADIATION EMISSIONS MEASURED IN WALLINGFORD GARDEN.
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100 views • December 22, 2021
Filmed evidence for analysis to establish the most likely source of these mystery RF microwave emissions measured most strongly at the back of this garden in the OX1O 0PL area of Wallingford Oxfordshire, SE ENGLAND, UK.
This is not a garden anyone could relax in.
This is not a garden anyone could relax in.
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