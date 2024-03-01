Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Microsoft Is One of The First Companies to Create a DNA Hard Drive
channel image
Puretrauma357
1643 Subscribers
70 views
Published 15 hours ago

Microsoft Is One of The First Companies to Create a DNA Hard Drive

Where's Bill Gates going to get all the DNA for these DNA hard drives?

Gates & his gang previously PCR tested billions of people for a so called virus...

Keywords
microsofthard driveis one of the first companies to createa dna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket