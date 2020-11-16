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New Changes to Transitions, Titles, and Effects in DaVinci Resolve 17 Beta
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24 views • November 16, 2020
DaVinci Resolve 17 added a bunch of new transitions and titles as well as changes to how you see and use the effects library inside of the new version. This video takes a look at what's new and gives you a quick overview of what to expect as of the Resolve 17 beta.
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