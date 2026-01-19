Maduro claims John Bolton ordered 2018 drone hit on him - Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone 2019 interview Throwback

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Venezuela’s Maduro claims John Bolton ordered 2018 drone hit on him
🔴 There is proof that the assassination attempt using drones with explosives during a military parade was ordered by then-US National Security Advisor John Bolton, says Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in a 2019 interview.
🔴 He emphasizes that the attempt on his life was masterminded “in coordination with then-Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, and they gave the task to Julio Borges, a former legislator in Venezuela.”
🔴 Those who directed the operations “are protected by the US government and are part of the networks established by the White House. In this case, John Bolton… who has a criminal mentality, a murderer's mentality,” adds Maduro.
🔴 He emphasizes that if their plot to kill him had worked, Venezuela would have entered a new deeper “phase of armed revolution… It would have backfired for them.”