Maduro claims John Bolton ordered 2018 drone hit on him - Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone 2019 interview Throwback

THROWBACK: Venezuela’s Maduro claims John Bolton ordered 2018 drone hit on him

🔴 There is proof that the assassination attempt using drones with explosives during a military parade was ordered by then-US National Security Advisor John Bolton, says Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in a 2019 interview.

🔴 He emphasizes that the attempt on his life was masterminded “in coordination with then-Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, and they gave the task to Julio Borges, a former legislator in Venezuela.”

🔴 Those who directed the operations “are protected by the US government and are part of the networks established by the White House. In this case, John Bolton… who has a criminal mentality, a murderer's mentality,” adds Maduro.

🔴 He emphasizes that if their plot to kill him had worked, Venezuela would have entered a new deeper “phase of armed revolution… It would have backfired for them.”