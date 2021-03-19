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ISRAELI WOMAN TELLS THE WORLD WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON IN ISRAEL WITH VACCINES [2021-03-19] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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3103 views • March 19, 2021
ISRAELI WOMAN TELLS THE WORLD WHAT'S REALLY GOING ON IN ISRAEL WITH VACCINES [2021-03-19] (VIDEO)

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030depopulation agendaoperating systemgene therapyplandemicscamdemicexperimental vaccinecasedemicmrna bioweapon
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