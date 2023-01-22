Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"The Soft Kill." We're in the Danger Zone – Excess Mortality is on the rise
534 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Ed Dowd: We're in the Danger Zone – Excess Mortality Is Not Returning to Baseline

"If people weren't taking boosters, which they're not, we should be back to normal for millennials at ... no excess deaths. We're still at 23%. And that's alarming."

"It's devastating long-term."

Full Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=63c76a833315ed1aa69924fa

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket