"The Soft Kill." We're in the Danger Zone – Excess Mortality is on the rise

Ed Dowd: We're in the Danger Zone – Excess Mortality Is Not Returning to Baseline
"If people weren't taking boosters, which they're not, we should be back to normal for millennials at ... no excess deaths. We're still at 23%. And that's alarming."
"It's devastating long-term."
Full Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=63c76a833315ed1aa69924fa
