Informed consent to COVID vaccines is IMPOSSIBLE - Package inserts are intentionally BLANK

As is demonstrated in this short video, the Moderna COVID-19 genetic therapy injection does not contain the standard package insert. Instead, the page is blank, referencing the reader to find the information they're looking for on a website. The same is happening with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine insert.



Fact-checkers claim the package insert is not complete and intentionally left blank because the authorized insert is available online. However, as you can see from the package insert the pharmacist shows in the video, the inserts are not small notifications to the pharmacists and doctors that the information is online, but instead appear to be a complete package insert folded and sealed — but blank.



By maintaining the insert online and only available as a download, the companies place another barrier between the user and the data. They can also alter the information with impunity without the public’s ability to easily compare previously published information, as you might on Archive.is or Archive.org.