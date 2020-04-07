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The Prayer Of Jehoshaphat - Solution For The Pandemic - Apr 2020
Ministry Of Healing
Ministry Of Healing
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288 views • April 07, 2020
What is the solution for the 2020 pandemic ? The prayer of King Jehoshaphat.

This video will explore:
* What can we learn from the experience of the ancient King Jehoshaphat (0 min 47 sec)
* The Modern Siege - The tracking of people by Apps and mandatory vaccination (25 min 15 sec)
* The health dangers of mobile phones, electromagnetic frequencies and 5G (42 m 45 sec)
* Former Microsoft Boss shares health dangers of 5G (57 min 30 sec)
* The Invisible Rainbow - History Of Electricity and Life - (1 hr 4 min 20 sec)
* Dr Rashid on the origin of the current virus pandemic and 5G impact on humanity (1 hr 23 min)
* The Illuminati plan for a New World Order & 25 Point Plan For World Control (2 hrs 5 mins)
* Bill Gates predicted the "plandemic" in 2015 (2 hrs 18 mins)
* Vaccine contents and your health (2 hrs 27 mins)
* USA weapons used against citizens (2 hrs 34 mins 20 sec)
* The rush of passing the UK and USA Bills on 5G and the global "virus"
* The role of the Vatican, Education Pact, Vaccination and the New World Order (2 hrs 47 mins)
* The forthcoming National & International Sunday Laws ( 2 hrs 54 min 50 sec)
* The solution to the pandemic - Christ our High Priest & God's Natural Health Plan

Following the video, review the Everlasting Gospel via the Bible's Three Angels Messages:
* First Angel's Message - https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/first-angels-message/
* Second Message - https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/second-angels-message/
* Third Angel's Message - https://ministryofhealing.org/everlasting-gospel/third-angels-message/

Other Sources:
* http://www.5gappeal.eu/
Keywords
jesus christ5gnwonew world orderilluminatimandatory vaccinationemfshigh priestprayer of jehoshaphatsolution for 2020 pandemicelectro magnetic frequencies5gappeal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy