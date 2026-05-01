Trump's Surgeon General Pick, Stephanie Bahlman, Chiropractic health, Pet care, Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center - The RSB Show 5-1-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Nicole Saphier for Surgeon General, Stephanie Bahlman, Chiropractic health, Pet care, Cataria Nepeta, Michael Boldin, Tenth Amendment Center, Compliance Destroys Freedom, Resist the Beginnings, Republic or Coup, Fourth American Republic, Case Against Free Bankers, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/nicole-saphier-for-surgeon-general-stephanie-bahlman-cataria-nepeta-michael-boldin-compliance-destroys-freedom-resist-the-beginnings-republic-or-coup-fourth-american-republic-case-against-free/