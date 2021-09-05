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THESE SIGNS HAVE INCREASED DRASTICALLY PROVING THIS IS THE END, SEPTEMBER 2021 ( Mirror by Omega Watchman )
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260 views • September 05, 2021
Climate change is a lie. Their lie to keep you from the truth of the Lord God's judgments and so you will not repent and follow them to the pit and then the lake of fire.
Repent of this lies or see more of the LORD's wrath.
Psalms 83:12 Who said, Let us take to ourselves the houses of God in possession.
Psalms 83:13 O my God, make them like a wheel; as the stubble before the wind.
Psalms 83:14 As the fire burneth a wood, and as the flame setteth the mountains on fire;
Psalms 83:15 So persecute them with thy tempest, and make them afraid with thy storm.
Psalms 83:16 Fill their faces with shame; that they may seek thy name, O LORD.
Psalms 83:17 Let them be confounded and troubled for ever; yea, let them be put to shame, and perish:
Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.
Repent of this lies or see more of the LORD's wrath.
Psalms 83:12 Who said, Let us take to ourselves the houses of God in possession.
Psalms 83:13 O my God, make them like a wheel; as the stubble before the wind.
Psalms 83:14 As the fire burneth a wood, and as the flame setteth the mountains on fire;
Psalms 83:15 So persecute them with thy tempest, and make them afraid with thy storm.
Psalms 83:16 Fill their faces with shame; that they may seek thy name, O LORD.
Psalms 83:17 Let them be confounded and troubled for ever; yea, let them be put to shame, and perish:
Psalms 83:18 That men may know that thou, whose name alone is JEHOVAH, art the most high over all the earth.
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