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SLOW MOTION - Self-Propelled Guns 2S7M "Malka", now involved in Denazification of Ukraine. Self-propelled artillery gun. Since 1986, still one of the most powerful guns in the world.
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191 views • April 05, 2022
Self-propelled guns 2S7M "Malka" are now involved in the denazification of Ukraine. This is a self-propelled artillery gun of great power. It was put into service in 1986 and is still one of the most powerful guns in the world.
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