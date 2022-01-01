happy new year

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Music in this video
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Song
Brainwashed
Artist
Tom MacDonald
Album
Brainwashed
Licensed to YouTube by
Adrev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Rebel Creator Services); IMPEL, CMRRA, Reach Music Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutor, and 3 Music Rights Societies