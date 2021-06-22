© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to NEVER have a serious Poison Ivy Rash AGAIN
Follow
4
Share
Report
290 views • June 22, 2021
Urushiol oil in poison sumac, poison oak, and poison ivy may produce a severe skin rash. Timely urushiol removal can prevent poison ivy skin reaction. The key is to understand how poison ivy works. http://www.extremedeerhabitat.com/hab...
Jim Brauker, Ph.D., spent 25 years as a biomedical scientist studying skin inflammation. He has been retired for 8 years, during which he has spent much time doing small property deer habitat work. Because he has high poison ivy sensitivity, he has tried many poison ivy treatments, poison ivy soaps, poison ivy creams, and other poison ivy products. Because he had such a strong poison ivy allergy, he either needed to give up habitat work or figure out how to optimize urushiol prevention. Poison ivy prevention was key, but poison ivy removal, actually urushiol removal was key to preventing poison ivy rash. This video shows the remarkable results of his investigation into how to prevent poison ivy reactions. The solution is so simple it is almost seems dumb. But if you follow his prescription, you will probably never suffer a severe urushiol induced skin rash (contact dermatitis) again. Don't take chances. You may think you have urushiol immunity or poison ivy immunity but you may just not have poison ivy sensitivity yet.
For more deer habitat information and to read a free chapter of his upcoming book go to: http://www.extremedeerhabitat.com
The book will include an entire chapter on poison ivy with solid advice on prevention and treatment, and many other chapters about how to improve hour deer habitat, deer hunting, and how to shape your deer property with a chainsaw.
Jim Brauker, Ph.D., spent 25 years as a biomedical scientist studying skin inflammation. He has been retired for 8 years, during which he has spent much time doing small property deer habitat work. Because he has high poison ivy sensitivity, he has tried many poison ivy treatments, poison ivy soaps, poison ivy creams, and other poison ivy products. Because he had such a strong poison ivy allergy, he either needed to give up habitat work or figure out how to optimize urushiol prevention. Poison ivy prevention was key, but poison ivy removal, actually urushiol removal was key to preventing poison ivy rash. This video shows the remarkable results of his investigation into how to prevent poison ivy reactions. The solution is so simple it is almost seems dumb. But if you follow his prescription, you will probably never suffer a severe urushiol induced skin rash (contact dermatitis) again. Don't take chances. You may think you have urushiol immunity or poison ivy immunity but you may just not have poison ivy sensitivity yet.
For more deer habitat information and to read a free chapter of his upcoming book go to: http://www.extremedeerhabitat.com
The book will include an entire chapter on poison ivy with solid advice on prevention and treatment, and many other chapters about how to improve hour deer habitat, deer hunting, and how to shape your deer property with a chainsaw.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.