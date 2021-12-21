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God's Words / Religion of Evolution
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At church we were taught that God created everything but in school we have been taught that we were created at random chance. In this study we will look into this debate.
“You alone are the Lord. You have made the heavens, the heaven of heavens with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them. You give life to all of them and the heavenly host bows down before You." ~Nehemiah 9:6
“You alone are the Lord. You have made the heavens, the heaven of heavens with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them. You give life to all of them and the heavenly host bows down before You." ~Nehemiah 9:6
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