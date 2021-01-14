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要警戒！* 条件付けされる社会 * 不気味すぎるニューノーマル by Torch of Christ Ministries
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23 views • January 14, 2021
コロナのパンデミックによって、世界は暴力的なまでに急速に様変わりしました。「ウィズ コロナ」、「ステイホーム」、「ソーシャルディスタンシング」、「新しい生活様式」などという言葉を、あらゆるメディアを通して日に何度も繰り返し聞かされてるうちに、それらの概念が私たちの意識に徹底的に刷り込まれました。息苦しいマスクも着用することが当たり前に思うようになりました。こんなに短期間で、世界全体を条件づけすることがいとも簡単にできてしまうことがわかりました。いまや、どこに行くのも検温が義務付けられています。額や手首に検温器をかざされて、違和感をおぼえるクリスチャンはどのくらいいるでしょうか？聖書の終末預言が成就していっていることに注意を向けて目を覚ましているクリスチャンはどのくらいいるでしょうか？どのくらいの牧師先生が、信徒の方々に目を覚ましているように警告を発しているでしょうか？せっかくイエス様を信じて救われても、あの ”印” を受けてしまったらもう終わりなのです。
Credit : Torch of Christ Ministries (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKYcfq8_yAieQRZ81M_A7hw)
Credit : Torch of Christ Ministries (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKYcfq8_yAieQRZ81M_A7hw)
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