Put A Sliced Lemon Under Your Bed, You Will Be Amazed With The Result

Put A Sliced Lemon Under Your Bed, See What Happens!



Lemon is a powerful little fruit, which has several health benefits.

The smell of lemons combat depression, makes you fresh and and happy.

Here is how to use lemons to make your life better:

1.

place a few slice lemon in your room, That will make your room smell lovely, instead of using commercial air fresheners, which are loaded with harmful chemicals, the sliced lemon in your room will fight any bad smell in the room.

The fresh scent of lemon can also increase your absorbency and Relief you from depression.

2.

Before Bedtime, put a sliced lemon near your bed, The gentle flavor of this citrus fruit will make you breathe easier and help you to fall sleep quickly.

It will also help you to get rid of asthma and cold or allergies.

3.

Place a lemon on a bowl and slice it into four pieces, Put a circle of salt around it and place the bowl on your bedside table.

Doing this method will remove any negative energy from your bedroom. It smell is negative energy removal

As the lemon absorbs the negative energy in the bedroom, next mornig put it in a plastic bag and throw away from your house.



4.

Another Trick is, mix lemon juice with some water in a bottle and spry the mixture whole house along with the corners, It will remove the negative energy of your house.