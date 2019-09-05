BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Put A Sliced Lemon Under Your Bed, You Will Be Amazed With The Result
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
Quick Treatment, Fast Result
168 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • September 05, 2019
Put A Sliced Lemon Under Your Bed, See What Happens!

Lemon is a powerful little fruit, which has several health benefits.
The smell of lemons combat depression, makes you fresh and and happy.
Here is how to use lemons to make your life better:
1.
place a few slice lemon in your room, That will make your room smell lovely, instead of using commercial air fresheners, which are loaded with harmful chemicals, the sliced lemon in your room will fight any bad smell in the room.
The fresh scent of lemon can also increase your absorbency and Relief you from depression.
2.
Before Bedtime, put a sliced lemon near your bed, The gentle flavor of this citrus fruit will make you breathe easier and help you to fall sleep quickly.
It will also help you to get rid of asthma and cold or allergies.
3.
Place a lemon on a bowl and slice it into four pieces, Put a circle of salt around it and place the bowl on your bedside table.
Doing this method will remove any negative energy from your bedroom. It smell is negative energy removal
As the lemon absorbs the negative energy in the bedroom, next mornig put it in a plastic bag and throw away from your house.

4.
Another Trick is, mix lemon juice with some water in a bottle and spry the mixture whole house along with the corners, It will remove the negative energy of your house.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why I&#8217;m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Why I’m Choosing Exit and Build Over Politics (A Conversation with John Bush)

Mike Adams
The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

The seed that outlasts the storm: Why heirloom varieties belong in your prepping stockpile

HRS Editors
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

Portable camping showers: For preparedness and more than just cleanliness

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy