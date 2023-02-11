AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Dr. F. G. Ford, on JFK, GHW Bush, and cops, Jan 29, 2023

Dr. Ford reviews and exposes JFK's demise; and, his experiences with cops.
Quite revealing...
Thumbnail is evidence of G.H. W. Bush at Dealy Plaza, when Kennedy was passing through in 1963.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.