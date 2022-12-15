Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brittney Griner Swap for The Lord of War Andrew Tate & Rich Cooper Talks
40 views
channel image
Dippko
Published 21 hours ago |

In this video, Brittney Griner Swap for the Lord of War Andrew Tate and Rich Cooper discuss the Brittney Griner prisoner swap.

Tate and Cooper discuss the pros and cons of the trade and what it means for the world

If you're interested in the Brittney Griner prisoner swap, be sure to watch this video! It discusses the details of the trade and provides a perspective from two high-profile people

If You Enjoyed Please Leave A Like & Subscribe Follow us on other Platforms:https://linktr.ee/dippko


 Spoken by: - Motivational Speech Andrew Tate


Music:


#andrewtate #richcooper #matrix

Keywords
matrixandrewtatetopg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket