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Facebook Declares War On The Second Amendment, Plus Eddie Bravo In Studio! - FULL SHOW 9/19/19
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279 views • September 19, 2019
Now Facebook is banning the mere depiction of a gun, not long after the social media site started banning people for simply posting pictures of Alex Jones. Big Tech is moving to manipulate culture – including the eradication of Americana culture. Also, Eddie Bravo and others are live in studio!
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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