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WION Wideangle | INDIA: SOUTH CHINA SEA: TROUBLED WATERS
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61 views • April 19, 2021
South China Sea:
Rival countries have been wrangling over it.
One of the world’s busiest waterways, it has become a potential flashpoint for armed conflict.
What's at stake?
How can the world counter Chinese aggression?
Watch South China Sea: Troubled waters on WION Wideangle.
Rival countries have been wrangling over it.
One of the world’s busiest waterways, it has become a potential flashpoint for armed conflict.
What's at stake?
How can the world counter Chinese aggression?
Watch South China Sea: Troubled waters on WION Wideangle.
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