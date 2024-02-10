Pay It Forward - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS:
https://corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-payitforward/
You've heard of "paying it forward," haven't you? Instead of paying back someone's kindness, sometimes it is best to pay that kindness forward to someone else who is in need. If the independent media is trying to create a different model from the old establishment media, then, is it possible to create a model based on people paying forward their gratitude to a worthy cause? If so, how can that idea best be implemented? Join James as he muses on these questions with Aaron Smith of The Subtlecain Podcast.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.