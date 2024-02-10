Pay It Forward - #SolutionsWatch

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

You've heard of "paying it forward," haven't you? Instead of paying back someone's kindness, sometimes it is best to pay that kindness forward to someone else who is in need. If the independent media is trying to create a different model from the old establishment media, then, is it possible to create a model based on people paying forward their gratitude to a worthy cause? If so, how can that idea best be implemented? Join James as he muses on these questions with Aaron Smith of The Subtlecain Podcast.