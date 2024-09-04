TCR#1083 STEVEN D KELLEY #529 JULY-25-2024 INRI

Deep Dive with Steven D Kelley Former CIA/NSA contractor - Occupy The Getty Museum X-Spaces presents @/ReturnOfKappy & @/Reptile_Hybrid & @/WeWantAnswers28 with @/StevenKelley24

Wednesday Feb 28, 2024





The Getty Center Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus.

It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known.

The bunker is one mile deep well below the basement, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each.

This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties.

It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc....

Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers.

EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken.

The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish.

UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect.

These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances.

Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS





The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.

The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.





The Getty bunker is the most important of all the deep underground bases, and it is also the the one location that we can use to bring down the entire enemy control of the world by exposing just this one location.





We need everyone in the world to help us, so that we may all be free from this evil. Steven is a gifted Energy Healer.

The loving souls here are powerful.

Steven provides free remote energy healings.

A 6th Level Reiki Healer Master.

Amazing transformations are not uncommon.





Steven was in the weapons industry. A weapons expert and gunsmith. Today's high tech military weapons utilize his work.

SDK turned Whistle Blower when his deep inside access revealed evil plans by Wealthy World Elites.

Now these World Elites fear this movement will bring justice and end their plans forever.

Steven hosts his work on his radio show, 10 years running: TruthCatRadio.com

His work is the most censored, stolen and original work.

Read his book,

Lasers, Cavers and Magic

also on audio. Watch his VIDEOS on Getty, DUMBS, Tesla, Human Trafficking, Satanic people, Truth behind Politics, etc...

Found above in the files section.

So much more, but start there when you're ready to help us end evil on earth.

OTG / Home of the JEDI.

We Believe.

Steven D Kelley

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.stevendkelley.com

OTG/SDK Telegram Channel: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage