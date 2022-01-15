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Put On Your Wedding Garments w/ Special Guest Ray Bergman (4-19-2021)
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20 views • January 15, 2022
Recently my friend Ray Bergman received what I feel is a very important word from the Lord about putting on our wedding garments. He generously shares it with all of us in this episode. Don't miss this!
Glynda's blog:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Ray's Blog:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Innocence Redeemed podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Just Praise Him Podcast:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Glynda's blog:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
Ray's Blog:
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/
Innocence Redeemed podcast:
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Just Praise Him Podcast:
https://justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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