Is St. Mary Magdalene also St. Mary of Bethany? - Marian Teaching

Marian Teaching with Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC





July 29, 2023





Is St. Mary Magdalene the same person as St. Mary of Bethany, the sister of St. Lazarus and St. Martha? Is she the same person as the penitent woman in Luke 7:36-50?





In 2021, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments added the names of Mary of Bethany and Lazarus to the July 29 memorial of St. Martha, making it a liturgical celebration of all three family members. Does this change the Church's traditional understanding of who Mary Magdalene was, whose feast day is celebrated on July 22? Listen to Fr. Matthew Tomeny, MIC explain what we know about St. Mary Magdalene.





