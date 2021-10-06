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Jews and their lies
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208 views • October 06, 2021
John 7:13 |
Howbeit no man spake openly of him for fear of the Jews.
John 9:22 |
These words spake his parents, because they feared the Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.
Howbeit no man spake openly of him for fear of the Jews.
John 9:22 |
These words spake his parents, because they feared the Jews: for the Jews had agreed already, that if any man did confess that he was Christ, he should be put out of the synagogue.
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