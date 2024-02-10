Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for February 5, 2024

Quo Vadis





Here is the message of Our Lord to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla for February 5th:





My beloved children, receive My Divine Love for each human creature.





MY LOVE DOES NOT STOP, it REMAINS IN the CURRENT STATE, GROWING MORE AND MORE FOR THE GOOD OF ALL.





My Beloved:





YOU ARE MY GREAT TREASURE, THAT'S WHY I CONSTANTLY OFFER YOU MY INFINITE MERCY.





They are going through one of the most difficult, unstable, excessively sinful moments, where animal instincts have more weight in man and they kill each other without mercy.





The aggressiveness of the sun on the Earth is dangerous, the fires will be extensive and My children will perish because of it.





The coronal mass ejections are so strong that they will not be able to prevent their effects on My children, altering their health.





DANGER FOR HUMANITY IS APPROACHING THE VAST UNIVERSE, BEING UNCERTAINTY AND A GREAT REGRET FOR EVERYONE.





You WILL FEEL LIKE you ARE GOING TO PERISH…





More countries get involved in the war and the scene is more chaotic.





Secret technologies, created for war and unknown to humanity, will come to light at the height of World War III.





They will continue to suffer through nature, water, fire, wind are part of the purification and the first fruits of the spiritual change that everyone must achieve.





My children, the disease is already among you: one created by those who use science for evil, a new disease and another that has mutated.





You have on behalf of My House what you can use to repel these diseases; but My children, those who expose themselves for fun will suffer.





LITTLE CHILDREN, THE NEAR TIME OF THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION HAS ARRIVED, do not be lukewarm, My children are firm in the faith, they know that I will not abandon them.





“Do not be fooled in any way.





First the apostasy must occur and the adversary of religion, the instrument of perdition, appears.”





Dear children:





I HAVE CALLED YOU so much TO CONVERSION AND IN THE CURRENT ATTACKS, IN FACE OF HUMAN WORK AND ACTION, YOU DO NOT BELIEVE!





Children:





HOW FOOLISH YOU ARE, YOU WHITE Washed TOMBS!





You SAY you PRAY TO ME AND I TURN AROUND AND You DESPISE ME, just as You DESPISE Your BROTHERS and Sisters.





Pray My children, intercede for Chile, the fury of nature has caused pain in My children.





Pray My children, pray for the United States, it trembles, and chaos arrives.





Pray My children, pray for countries at war.





Pray My children, pray for the protests that spread from country to country causing devastation.





Pray My children, pray for yourselves so that you may grow in love, mercy and compassion.





Pray My children, pray and be creatures that receive Me daily.





I AM STRENGTH FOR THOSE of you who RESERVE ME IN your HEART WHERE you KEEP ME TO BE WITNESS OF MY LOVE.





Pray My children, pray and make atonement.





Beloved children, have on paper everything I mention to you, the mind does not retain so many years of My Love towards you, it is necessary that you have on paper everything that I have mentioned to you.





I bless you My beloved children, I bless you with My Love.





Your Jesus





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





In the face of so much painful onslaught that is occurring in humanity at this moment, I share with you some of the Messages that I have received since 2009 and that deal with what is happening at this moment.





Brothers and Sisters, the earth is experiencing a great threat that comes from Space, this has been revealed to us repeatedly:





The following message of OUR LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST to Luz de Maria came on September 25, 2010:





Beloved, prepare yourselves: the sun will pour out its wrath against man, the earth will be covered with fire and the air will no longer be man's friend.





The Earth will spin on itself, the sun will be hidden and darkness will come.





They will be days of agony, in which faith will be tested.





