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What Is A Soul Contract | What Is the Purpose Of Life | Trauma Explained | Meaning Of Life
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35 views • May 26, 2022
What is a soul contract? What does a soul contract mean? How does a soul contract effect our lives? Is our trauma tied in to the soul contracts we signed? What is the purpose of life and how is it tied into the soul contract that we signed before coming here? All of your trauma explained through understanding soul contracts. What is the meaning of life?
The Three Waves of Volunteers and the New Earth
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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
The Three Waves of Volunteers and the New Earth
https://amzn.to/2DxKOoh
What is Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique?
https://dolorescannon.com/about-qhht/
Join The Cosmic Inner-standing Communities
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/cosmic.inner...
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cosmic.inne...
Website:
https://cosmicinnerstanding.com
[MIRRORED] From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBZO-N9LWAA
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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