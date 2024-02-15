‘Clown car of far-left progressives’: Dave Rubin slams the Democrat Party

The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin says it is “extremely late” to replace Joe Biden. Mr Rubin told Sky News host Paul Murray that Joe Biden could fall and “break his hip”, which would allow Kamala Harris to become President. “The thing with the Democrats, whichever way they go after this, there’s very little chance they will be less radical. “It’s just a clown car of far-left progressives. “The very few limited old school Democrats who are more moderate, have basically left the party.”







