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Election Fraud Truth Summit - Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman
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12 views • December 09, 2020
The Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman is hosting the Election Fraud Truth Summit. You will hear direct reports from the people closest to this ongoing investigation. Our guests will answer the toughest questions related to the exposure of election fraud in the 2020 race. In addition, Kevin Freeman will be talking with former inspector general of the United States Department of Defense, Joe Schmitz, about a bombshell case for SCOTUS. Guests, include: Jacki Deason, Lt. Col. Phil Waldron, Rod Martin, Russ Ramsland, Col John Mills and others
https://www.economicwarroom.com
https://everylegalvote.com/hom
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
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https://www.economicwarroom.com
https://everylegalvote.com/hom
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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