10 Signs of War & 11 Signs of Economy 07/08/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
176 views • 10 months ago

Today is all about our Economy and Global War. Pastor Stan shares with us how the U.S. is heading for a Deep Recession in the near Future. Our Economy is in far worse shape than most people think, and Global War is rapidly approaching.

 

00:00 - Bank in UK Refusing Withdrawls

03:26 - 11 Signs of Economy

11:22 - 10 Signs of Global War

22:40 - False Prophets


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

prophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanten signs of wareleven signs of economy
