© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARIS ES TOMADA POR LOS CIUDADANOS Y POR “LE CONVOI POUR LA LIBERTÉ” LLEGADO DE TODO EL PAÍS.
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • February 13, 2022
PARÍS 12/02/2022
PARIS ES TOMADA POR LOS CIUDADANOS Y POR “LE CONVOI POUR LA LIBERTÉ” LLEGADO DE TODO EL PAÍS.
La policía al servicio de Macron, el cual es un vendido al globalismo de los Rosthchild y de Klaus Swab lanza "democráticos" gases lacrimógenos contra un pueblo que reclama pacíficamente LIBERTAD y que rechaza las medidas covid de control.
Esto no lo verás en los MEDIOS SOBORNADOS DE DESINFORMACIÓN ESPAÑOLES, O LO VERÁS FALSEADO:
"Miles de violentos manifestante...”
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
PARIS ES TOMADA POR LOS CIUDADANOS Y POR “LE CONVOI POUR LA LIBERTÉ” LLEGADO DE TODO EL PAÍS.
La policía al servicio de Macron, el cual es un vendido al globalismo de los Rosthchild y de Klaus Swab lanza "democráticos" gases lacrimógenos contra un pueblo que reclama pacíficamente LIBERTAD y que rechaza las medidas covid de control.
Esto no lo verás en los MEDIOS SOBORNADOS DE DESINFORMACIÓN ESPAÑOLES, O LO VERÁS FALSEADO:
"Miles de violentos manifestante...”
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.