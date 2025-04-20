BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weapons Of Infrasound/Frequency
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 2 weeks ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/narrative-networks

https://www.darpa.mil/news/2018/nonsurgical-neural-interfaces

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352864824001627#fg0040

https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/article/electronic-warfare-leadership--60-years-and-counting

Electronic warfare (EW) can be traced back to the early 20th century, with its roots firmly planted in the development and widespread use of radio communication. While wiretapping was used earlier, EW truly emerged as a field during the 20th century. One of the first documented uses of EW was in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904, where Russian forces attempted to jam Japanese communications.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/8716/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBYtBXaxsOw#:~:text=Scientists%20at%20UVM%2C%20Tufts%2C%20and,look%20and%20move%20like%20themselves.

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

xenomorph

rod the ebe alien

https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/missile-defense/golden-dome-missile-defense.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Greek_Island

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://www.rand.org/pubs/articles/2020/the-internet-of-bodies-will-change-everything-for-better-or-worse.html

https://x.com/F_K_Factor/status/1913649269606670570/photo/1

https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42419268/6g-power-humans-antennas/

https://www.umass.edu/news/article/next-generation-wireless-technology-may-leverage-human-body-energy

https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/11/3/383

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_Fleet_Overlord

The Ghost Fleet Overlord program is seen as a significant step forward in naval technology, pushing the boundaries of autonomous systems and AI.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166921001968

https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-evolution-of-defense-technology-darpas-biological-technologies-office/

engineered biological entities

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589004221004739

https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/bto

https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/synthetic-biology-is-the-core-science-for-future-defencetechnology-according-to-darpa/

darpa bio hybrids

energy harvesting wban

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soliton

Plasmonics is a field that studies the interaction between light and the collective oscillations of electrons (plasmons) in metallic nanostructures, leading to the confinement and enhancement of light at the nanoscale. This area of research has applications in various fields like sensing, biosensing, and energy harvesting

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy