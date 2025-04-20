Weapons Of Infrasound/Frequency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/narrative-networks
https://www.darpa.mil/news/2018/nonsurgical-neural-interfaces
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352864824001627#fg0040
https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/article/electronic-warfare-leadership--60-years-and-counting
Electronic warfare (EW) can be traced back to the early 20th century, with its roots firmly planted in the development and widespread use of radio communication. While wiretapping was used earlier, EW truly emerged as a field during the 20th century. One of the first documented uses of EW was in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904, where Russian forces attempted to jam Japanese communications.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/8716/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBYtBXaxsOw#:~:text=Scientists%20at%20UVM%2C%20Tufts%2C%20and,look%20and%20move%20like%20themselves.
https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
xenomorph
rod the ebe alien
https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/capabilities/missile-defense/golden-dome-missile-defense.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Greek_Island
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
https://www.rand.org/pubs/articles/2020/the-internet-of-bodies-will-change-everything-for-better-or-worse.html
https://x.com/F_K_Factor/status/1913649269606670570/photo/1
https://rumble.com/v4ytnt8-cern-maurizio-vretenar-accelerators-for-medicine-2019.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/energy/a42419268/6g-power-humans-antennas/
https://www.umass.edu/news/article/next-generation-wireless-technology-may-leverage-human-body-energy
https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9292/11/3/383
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghost_Fleet_Overlord
The Ghost Fleet Overlord program is seen as a significant step forward in naval technology, pushing the boundaries of autonomous systems and AI.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166921001968
https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-evolution-of-defense-technology-darpas-biological-technologies-office/
engineered biological entities
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589004221004739
https://www.darpa.mil/about/offices/bto
https://idstch.com/technology/biosciences/synthetic-biology-is-the-core-science-for-future-defencetechnology-according-to-darpa/
darpa bio hybrids
energy harvesting wban
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soliton
Plasmonics is a field that studies the interaction between light and the collective oscillations of electrons (plasmons) in metallic nanostructures, leading to the confinement and enhancement of light at the nanoscale. This area of research has applications in various fields like sensing, biosensing, and energy harvesting