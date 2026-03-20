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THE CRISIS IN MODERN MATERNITY CARE | DR. STU FISCHBEIN
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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Renowned obstetrician Dr. Stu Fischbein joins the conversation to expose what he believes is a growing crisis in modern maternity care. With decades of experience delivering babies in both hospitals and home birth settings, Dr. Fischbein shares his journey from practicing highly medicalized obstetrics to advocating for a more physiological, mother-centered approach to childbirth.


In this powerful interview, Dr. Fischbein examines the dramatic rise in C-section rates, labor inductions, epidural use, and medical interventions in pregnancy, despite little evidence that these trends have improved maternal or neonatal outcomes. He discusses how hospital policies, financial incentives, fear of litigation, and standardized medical algorithms may be reshaping childbirth into a heavily managed medical event rather than a natural biological process.


The conversation also explores the role of midwives, home birth, delayed cord clamping, microbiome exposure, and patient autonomy, along with the importance of informed decision-making for expecting parents. Dr. Fischbein offers practical advice for families navigating pregnancy today—how to choose a provider, what questions to ask during prenatal visits, and why understanding birth before becoming pregnant can make a critical difference.


As maternal mortality rates and birth intervention statistics continue to climb in the United States, this discussion raises urgent questions about whether modern obstetrics is truly improving outcomes—or moving further away from nature’s design.

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