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Whistleblower: Google Broke Search Engine On Purpose, Built Back Doors To Secretly Control All Information
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1291 views • August 15, 2019
Zach Vorhies @Perpetualmaniac has gone public for his own safety after exposing Google's political bias and censorship from the top executives down.
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http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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