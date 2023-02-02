Ten Lies Of Satan That Impact Us Today

Satan is a liar and the father of lies but there
are ten lies that are central to much of the worlds thinking today. In this
presentation Apriorian sets out these lies in list form and expounds on each
one in turn, showing how they are interrelated and why individually and collectively,
they do not and indeed, cannot rise to the level of a credible truth.
