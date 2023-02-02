Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ten Lies Of Satan That Impact Us Today
47 views
channel image
The Hard Right View
Published 16 days ago |

Satan is a liar and the father of lies but there are ten lies that are central to much of the worlds thinking today. In this presentation Apriorian sets out these lies in list form and expounds on each one in turn, showing how they are interrelated and why individually and collectively, they do not and indeed, cannot rise to the level of a credible truth.

Keywords
liessatanchristianchristianityapriorian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket