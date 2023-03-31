Dr.SHIVA: Musk Boosts False Idols to MISLEAD You. Shadowbans Real Fighters. Twitter IS Apartheid!
2,204 views Streamed live 3/30/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk Boosts False Idols to MISLEAD You. Shadowbans Real Fighters. Twitter 2.0 IS Apartheid! In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT Ph.D, Inventor of Email, talks about the fact that Elon Musk has been manipulating Twitter's algorithms to boost Not-So-Obvious-Establishment figures like Ben Shapiro on the so-called Right, AOC on the so-called Left, and vapid celebrities, entertainers, and sports starts like Lebron James. This is meant to create the illusion among average working people that these figures are fighting for your interests. When, in fact, they are false idols meant to distract and divide you, while the real agents of change are shadowbanned and corralled into a digital apartheid. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. You are also invited to attend an Online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
