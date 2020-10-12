BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

12/10/2020 -- Large M6.2 Earthquake strikes directly at Taiwan -- Swarms of activity indicate unrest
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 10, 2020
Taiwan was warned for M6.0+ earthquake activity after months without anything of similar size ... they were warned about 9 days ago to be on watch for up to 10 days.

The warning for Taiwan can be viewed here: December 1, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpEnS...

First the deep M6.4 struck below the Kuril Islands Russia.. prompting me to issue warnings for M6.4+ around the deep earthquake location.

Other locations named in the December 1st update which have been directly hit ... Aleutian Island (M6.4).. Mongolia China / Russia border region (M5.5).. Guam / Izu ridge M5.0 and Philippines (M6.4).

Sure have been a lot of M6.4's after the first M6.4 wouldn't you say?

Major seismic unrest is unfolding across the planet now, as a result of the solar storm impact yesterday into today (9th into 10th).

Be ready. Don't be scared, be prepared!


Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy