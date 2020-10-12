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12/10/2020 -- Large M6.2 Earthquake strikes directly at Taiwan -- Swarms of activity indicate unrest
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33 views • December 10, 2020
Taiwan was warned for M6.0+ earthquake activity after months without anything of similar size ... they were warned about 9 days ago to be on watch for up to 10 days.
The warning for Taiwan can be viewed here: December 1, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpEnS...
First the deep M6.4 struck below the Kuril Islands Russia.. prompting me to issue warnings for M6.4+ around the deep earthquake location.
Other locations named in the December 1st update which have been directly hit ... Aleutian Island (M6.4).. Mongolia China / Russia border region (M5.5).. Guam / Izu ridge M5.0 and Philippines (M6.4).
Sure have been a lot of M6.4's after the first M6.4 wouldn't you say?
Major seismic unrest is unfolding across the planet now, as a result of the solar storm impact yesterday into today (9th into 10th).
Be ready. Don't be scared, be prepared!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
The warning for Taiwan can be viewed here: December 1, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FpEnS...
First the deep M6.4 struck below the Kuril Islands Russia.. prompting me to issue warnings for M6.4+ around the deep earthquake location.
Other locations named in the December 1st update which have been directly hit ... Aleutian Island (M6.4).. Mongolia China / Russia border region (M5.5).. Guam / Izu ridge M5.0 and Philippines (M6.4).
Sure have been a lot of M6.4's after the first M6.4 wouldn't you say?
Major seismic unrest is unfolding across the planet now, as a result of the solar storm impact yesterday into today (9th into 10th).
Be ready. Don't be scared, be prepared!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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