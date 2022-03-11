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Bob Hendry: Preserve Tennessee Constitution
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America is in danger, and our greatest threat comes from within, said Bob Hendry, who is running for the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District. Our so-called leaders – from both parties – are failing us. The Washington elites – and those in power elsewhere, like in Tennessee -- believe that power is vested in themselves. But this is not how the United States designed, reminded Mr. Hendry, the power comes from God, and the government is formed merely to protect and secure the human rights of the people.
Speaking about the challenges that the Tennesseans are facing right now, Mr. Hendry pointed to the disastrous open-border policies of the Biden administration, COVID vaccine mandates, and federal funding of the public schools that are given under the conditions that stifle parental rights.
Mr. Hendry has warned Tennesseans about the proposed Constitutional amendments concerning slavery, the right to work, the selection of the Attorney General, and the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
Bob Hendry is described on his candidate website as Christian conservative, Republican patriot, Marine Corps veteran and business owner.
To learn more about Bob Hendry, go to https://www.hendryforcongress.com/
To learn more about the proposed Constitutional amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, please go to https://sos.tn.gov/announcements/proposed-constitutional-amendments
Speaking about the challenges that the Tennesseans are facing right now, Mr. Hendry pointed to the disastrous open-border policies of the Biden administration, COVID vaccine mandates, and federal funding of the public schools that are given under the conditions that stifle parental rights.
Mr. Hendry has warned Tennesseans about the proposed Constitutional amendments concerning slavery, the right to work, the selection of the Attorney General, and the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
Bob Hendry is described on his candidate website as Christian conservative, Republican patriot, Marine Corps veteran and business owner.
To learn more about Bob Hendry, go to https://www.hendryforcongress.com/
To learn more about the proposed Constitutional amendments to the Tennessee Constitution, please go to https://sos.tn.gov/announcements/proposed-constitutional-amendments
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