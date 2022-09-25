September Humor

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:57 Mike Tyson
1:11 State With No Electricity Orders Everyone To Drive Electric Cars
:42 Brussell Sprouts!
:11 Slap Fest
1:13 Real-Life British Guy Explains Weird British Stuff To Americans
:16 Gym Owner Vs. Powerlifter
:48 Meme
:32 How to Deal With Doctors!
1:30 Workplace Harassment
:25 Drunk Driving Gives Teen Panther-like Reflexes
10 clips, 7:49.