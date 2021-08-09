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"You Are Little People...Leave Us Alone!"
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1420 views • August 09, 2021
New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni claimed that the star-studded celebration on Martha's Vineyard, where Obama himself was seen maskless, was a gathering of a "sophisticated, vaccinated" crowd, and guests were "following all the safety precautions".
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