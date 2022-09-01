In Ovaries, the Spike Protein, the mRNA Accumulates, There's no Mechanism Whereby This Material Leaves the Ovaries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1fl903aa
08/29/2022 Dr Naomi Wolf: A 2018 study from China showed that the lipid nanoparticles accumulate in the ovaries accumulate in the testes and affect reproduction. So what you’re getting is some lipid nanoparticles and Spike protein with the first injection, more in the second injection, more in the booster, more in the second booster, and we don’t see any mechanism whereby this material leaves the ovaries