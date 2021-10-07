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Passover Summarized
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63 views • October 07, 2021
The story of the Passover and all the details put into a short summary. This is a really condensed version that is well done. I really hope you enjoy learning about what the Biblical meaning of Passover is, Protection! God was protecting those who decided to be covered by the blood of the lamb (His future Son would be that lamb).
Please like, share, leave a comment and subscribe. God Bless!
Please like, share, leave a comment and subscribe. God Bless!
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