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NIGHT SHADOWS 05252022 -- Elite, New World Order, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, WW3
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220 views • May 26, 2022
While the elite meet to dictate our future which includes the GREAT RESET, making humanity into a hybrid, and getting rid of Christians and those who believe in motherhood and apple pie, there is a counter revolution growing, and that means the elite will move much faster to bring in their draconian Order and crush any and all resistance. The protocols of long ago and now being fulfilled rapidly, and it was stated that all resistance to this New Order would be crushed without mercy. Meanwhile the death and injury totals from the "jab" continue to grow. Then of course we have MonkeyPox (moneypox) spreading rapidly and then fear and panic as well. ROUND TWO of the germ warfare agenda is coming into place as well as war. And so it goes in the matrix...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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