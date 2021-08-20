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Sinful Cargo (1936) CRIME DRAMA
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12 views • August 20, 2021
Stars: Conrad Nagel, Eleanor Hunt, Claudia Dell, Jack La Rue
Director: Crane Wilbur
An investigator looks into the activities of a movie producer he believes is involved in smuggling Asians into the U.S. (aka Yellow Cargo)
Director: Crane Wilbur
An investigator looks into the activities of a movie producer he believes is involved in smuggling Asians into the U.S. (aka Yellow Cargo)
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