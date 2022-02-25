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Paul Joseph Watson: World War 'Woke' (LGBTQIA+ = Pedophilia) [24.02.2022]
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91 views • February 25, 2022
'Does the West have the resolve to face down Putin?'
74,505 views Feb 24, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MHXuHpaEwgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
74,505 views Feb 24, 2022
Paul Joseph Watson - 1.9M subscribers
https://youtu.be/MHXuHpaEwgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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