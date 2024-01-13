GRIEVANCE #59, STATEMENT OF FACTS, JUNE 8, 2021 totalitarian

Grievance reading in front of the government office in San Bernardino County
on June 8,2021. Grievance reading #59,
one of 190 grievance reading against the totalitarian government of the State of California.
