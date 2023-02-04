Never Again | The Highwire

January 27th, 2023

https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-304-never-again/



Persecution of the Vaccine-Injured Proliferates on TikTok, Twitter, after Angelia Desselle Tweet Goes Viral; Australian Doctors Liability Law Backfires Big; Drugs and Surgery For Childhood Obesity? FDA Says Yes; Introducing a New HighWire News & Editorial Contributor!; Remembering the Lessons of the Holocaust, with a grave warning from one of its Survivors; Is the WEF Losing its Luster?





Guests: Angelia Desselle, Tracy Beanz, Vera Sharav



