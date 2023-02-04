© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Never Again | The Highwire
January 27th, 2023
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-304-never-again/
Persecution of the Vaccine-Injured Proliferates on TikTok, Twitter, after Angelia Desselle Tweet Goes Viral; Australian Doctors Liability Law Backfires Big; Drugs and Surgery For Childhood Obesity? FDA Says Yes; Introducing a New HighWire News & Editorial Contributor!; Remembering the Lessons of the Holocaust, with a grave warning from one of its Survivors; Is the WEF Losing its Luster?
Guests: Angelia Desselle, Tracy Beanz, Vera Sharav